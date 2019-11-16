16.11.2019 10:57 News >> Turkish Soldier Succumbs To Wounds From YPG/PKK Attack Turkish Soldier Succumbs To Wounds From YPG/PKK Attack Oct. 11 terrorist YPG/PKK attack in Ras al Ayn, Syria mortally wounded soldier. A Turkish soldier has succumbed to injuries sustained in a YPG/PKK terror attack last month in Syria, the country's Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The soldier was injured on Oct. 11 in Ras al-Ayn, northern Syria, amid the Turkish anti-terror operation there, said a ministry statement.

Launched on Oct. 9, Operation Peace Spring aims to eliminate the terrorist YPG/PKK from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey's border with Syria within 150 hours, and security forces from Turkey and Russia will mount joint patrols there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot. -



