Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
  En.Haberler.Com - Latest News
SEARCH IN NEWS:
  HOME PAGE 18/11/2019 09:45 
16.11.2019 10:57 News >> Turkish Soldier Succumbs To Wounds From YPG/PKK Attack

Turkish Soldier Succumbs To Wounds From YPG/PKK Attack

Oct. 11 terrorist YPG/PKK attack in Ras al Ayn, Syria mortally wounded soldier.

A Turkish soldier has succumbed to injuries sustained in a YPG/PKK terror attack last month in Syria, the country's Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
The soldier was injured on Oct. 11 in Ras al-Ayn, northern Syria, amid the Turkish anti-terror operation there, said a ministry statement.
Launched on Oct. 9, Operation Peace Spring aims to eliminate the terrorist YPG/PKK from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.
On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey's border with Syria within 150 hours, and security forces from Turkey and Russia will mount joint patrols there.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot. -



        Latest News
Turkey Corners Terrorists With Advanced Drones: Expert 6 minutes ago...
 Number of terrorists drops under 500 after armed unmanned aerial vehicle comes into use, says security expert.
Ethiopian Coffee Attracts Visitors At Ankara Expo 6 minutes ago...
 Turks and international visitors eager to taste Ethiopian coffee at tourism and travel expo in Turkey's capital.
Tunisia's New President Has A Big Job In First 100 Days 6 minutes ago...
 Saied faces both domestic and regional challenges in his first 100 days in power.
Diary 21 minutes ago...
 Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
International Film Festival Kicks Off In Qatar 36 minutes ago...
 23 feature and 73 short films to compete in 7th Ajyal Film Festival.

 
      Top News
Turkey Holds Over 3,500 Irregular Migrants In Past Week Turkey Holds Over 3,500 Irregular Migrants In Past Week
US, South Korea Postpone Joint Military Drills US, South Korea Postpone Joint Military Drills
Turkey Arrests YPG/PKK Terrorist Of Deadly Syria Bomb Attack Turkey Arrests YPG/PKK Terrorist Of Deadly Syria Bomb Attack
Iranian Policeman Killed In Clashes Amid Fuel Protests Iranian Policeman Killed In Clashes Amid Fuel Protests
Antibiotic Resistance: A Foe That Knows Your Next Move Antibiotic Resistance: A Foe That Knows Your Next Move
4 Killed In Post-Election Violence In Bolivia 4 Killed In Post-Election Violence In Bolivia
China Demands Forces Show 'No Mercy' To Uighurs: Report China Demands Forces Show 'No Mercy' To Uighurs: Report
Pakistan Court Allows Ex-PM To Fly Abroad For Treatment Pakistan Court Allows Ex-PM To Fly Abroad For Treatment
Afghanistan: Release Of Taliban Prisoners Said Halted Afghanistan: Release Of Taliban Prisoners Said Halted
Yellow Vest Protests In France Mark 1St Anniversary Yellow Vest Protests In France Mark 1St Anniversary