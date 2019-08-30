Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
  En.Haberler.Com - Latest News
SEARCH IN NEWS:
  HOME PAGE 30/08/2019 19:31 
30.08.2019 18:05 News >> US Sanctions Entities For Alleged Nkorea Violations

US Sanctions Entities For Alleged Nkorea Violations

2 individuals, 3 companies sanctions for allegedly being involved in network of illegal oil transfers.

The U.S. on Friday sanctioned two people and three entities it said have been involved in circumventing sanctions on North Korea.
The Treasury Department alleges that the people and firms subject to sanctions were involved in a network of illegal ship-to-ship oil transfers that sought to circumvent UN sanctions on Pyongyang.
Among those blacklisted were Taiwan-based individuals Huang Wang Ken and Chen Mei Hsiang, as well as two companies based in Taiwan -- Jui Pang Shipping Co, and Jui Zong Ship Management Co.
Hong Kong-based Jui Cheng Shipping Company Limited was also designated.
"Treasury will implement and enforce existing US and UN sanctions on individuals, entities, and vessels involved in illicit ship-to-ship transfers with North Korean flagged vessels," Sigal Mandelker, the Treasury Department's top financial intelligence official, said in a statement announcing the actions.
"Shipping companies trading with North Korea are exposing themselves to significant sanctions risk, despite the deceptive practices they try to employ," she added.
The department also listed the Shang Yuan Bao shipping vessel as blocked property. It said all of the designated parties have an interest in the ship.
As a result of the designations U.S. individuals and entities are prohibited from doing business with the sanctioned parties, and any assets they control subject to U.S. jurisdiction have been frozen. -



        Latest News
Canadian Muslims Denied Entry Into US -1 minutes ago...
 Lawyers say frequency of barring Muslims on rise.
Lithuania Eyes Medal At Basketball World Championship 29 minutes ago...
 Australia looks for more glory after shocking US.
Istanbul To Host 2-Day Meeting On Fighting Poverty -1 minutes ago...
 Representatives of Islamic Development Bank, Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development, UNDP to attend meeting.
Presidential Polls In Afghanistan Enter Critical Stage 29 minutes ago...
 With under 30 days remaining, sensitive election materials begin transfer from capital to provinces under tight security.
Palestinians Flock To Gaza Fence For Fresh Protests -16 minutes ago...
 Nearly 270 protesters martyred, thousands others injured since Gaza rallies began in March last year.

 
      Top News
Turkish Foreign Minister In Oslo For Official Visit Turkish Foreign Minister In Oslo For Official Visit
Van Dijk Named UEFA Men's Player Of The Year Van Dijk Named UEFA Men's Player Of The Year
Oleksiy Honcharuk Appointed As Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk Appointed As Ukrainian Prime Minister
Afghanistan: Illegal Tree Loggers Face Hefty Fine Afghanistan: Illegal Tree Loggers Face Hefty Fine
Kashmir: 'Restrictions Make Bad Rights Situation Worse' Kashmir: 'Restrictions Make Bad Rights Situation Worse'
Yemen Condemns UAE Airstrikes On Government Forces Yemen Condemns UAE Airstrikes On Government Forces
African Innovation Week 2019 Officially Launched African Innovation Week 2019 Officially Launched
Afghan Govt: We Will Enter Peace Talks With 'Strength' Afghan Govt: We Will Enter Peace Talks With 'Strength'
Saudi-Led Coalition Downs Houthi Drone From Yemen Saudi-Led Coalition Downs Houthi Drone From Yemen
Turkey To Seek For Alternative In Case Not Getting F-35 Jets Turkey To Seek For Alternative In Case Not Getting F-35 Jets