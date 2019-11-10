Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
  En.Haberler.Com - Latest News
SEARCH IN NEWS:
  HOME PAGE 10/11/2019 13:26 
10.11.2019 10:27 News >> Turkey Marks 81St Death Anniversary Of Ataturk

Turkey Marks 81St Death Anniversary Of Ataturk

Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of Republic of Turkey, passed away in 1938 at age of 57.

Turkey on Sunday marked 81st death anniversary of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Republic of Turkey.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended a ceremony at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Ataturk, in the capital Ankara.
"We once again commemorate the Commander-in-Chief of the War of Independence, the founder of our Republic, our first President and Veteran Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, on 81st anniversary of his death," Erdogan said.
"We will continue with all our strength to live, sustain, develop and strengthen our republic that we inherited from him," he added.
Also attending the ceremony were main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Iyi (Good) Party leader Meral Aksener, the heads of high judicial bodies, commanders of armed forces, representatives of political parties, bureaucrats and other state officials. -



        Latest News
Cyclone Bulbul Kills 6 In Bangladesh, India 2 minutes ago...
 More than 2M people have been evacuated in both countries in wake of storm.
NBA: US Star Hayward's Hand Injury Shocks Celtics 2 minutes ago...
 Gordon Hayward to be out due to fractured left hand, Eastern Conference team confirms.
Iran Finds New Oilfield Of Massive Size 2 minutes ago...
 Iran says new oilfield has 53 billion barrels of reserves.
Amnesty Calls For Ending Iraq 'Bloodbath' 2 minutes ago...
 More than 300 Iraqis have been killed, thousands injured since protests broke out last month.
YPG/PKK Keeps Violating Turkey's Deals With US, Russia -28 minutes ago...
 Terrorists carry out 16 attacks in Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring area in N Syria in last 24 hours, says Defense Ministry.

 
      Top News
Libyan Minister Slams Russia, Urges US To Help Libyan Minister Slams Russia, Urges US To Help
Azerbaijan Marks National Flag Day Azerbaijan Marks National Flag Day
Football: Fenerbahce Win 3-2, Currently Top League Football: Fenerbahce Win 3-2, Currently Top League
Babri Mosque Case: Indian Top Court Rules In Favor Of Hindus Babri Mosque Case: Indian Top Court Rules In Favor Of Hindus
Australian Bushfires Kill 2 In New South Wales Australian Bushfires Kill 2 In New South Wales
Iraqi Forces Kill 2 Protesters In Basra Iraqi Forces Kill 2 Protesters In Basra
US 'Strongly Condemns' Syrian Regime's Idlib Airstrikes US 'Strongly Condemns' Syrian Regime's Idlib Airstrikes
Atsushi Miyazaki, Hero Of 2011 Quake In Eastern Turkey Atsushi Miyazaki, Hero Of 2011 Quake In Eastern Turkey
S.Sudan: Amid Delay In Forming Govt, Leader Urges Peace S.Sudan: Amid Delay In Forming Govt, Leader Urges Peace
Turkey Neutralizes 13 PKK Terrorists In Northern Iraq Turkey Neutralizes 13 PKK Terrorists In Northern Iraq