Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
  En.Haberler.Com - Latest News
SEARCH IN NEWS:
  HOME PAGE 05/11/2019 21:55 
05.11.2019 20:42 News >> US Imposes Sanctions Against 5 Venezuelan Diplomats

US Imposes Sanctions Against 5 Venezuelan Diplomats

Names previously on EU, Canada, sanction list. says Treasury Dept.

The U.S. added five Venezuelan top diplomats to the sanction list Tuesday as part of increasing economic and diplomatic pressure against the government of the South American country.
"Treasury is identifying high-level officials acting on behalf of the oppressive regime of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, which continues to engage in egregious levels of corruption and human rights abuses," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in a statement. "This action harmonizes our efforts with those of international partners like Canada and the European Union that have imposed sanctions against former Maduro regime officials."
"Today's identifications focus on current officials of the Government of Venezuela, including those associated with the government's rampant violence against peaceful opposition protesters, and those who continue to benefit from the corrupt former regime," Mnuchin added.
The statement said these identifications "reflect a unified effort against the illegitimate former Maduro regime" and added that all of the individuals were previously sanctioned by the EU or Canada.
The list includes Remigio Ceballos Ichaso, an admiral in the Venezuelan Navy and commander of the Strategic Operational Command of the National Armed Forces; Nestor Neptali Blanco Hurtado, a major in the Bolivarian National Guard; Jose Adelino Ornelas Ferreira, secretary-general of the National Defense Council; Pedro Miguel Carreno Escobar, deputy of Venezuelan National Constituent Assembly and Carlos Alberto Calderon Chirinos, a senior official in the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service. -



        Latest News
Yemeni Government, Separatist Council Sign Riyadh Deal 16 minutes ago...
 Saudi Arabia hosts signing ceremony to end conflict between Yemeni government and Southern Transitional Council.
Russian Airstrikes Kill 3 Children In Syria's Idlib 31 minutes ago...
 Russian warplanes attack villages in Idlib killing and injuring civilians.
Over 11K Scientists Warn Of Global 'Climate Emergency' 46 minutes ago...
 Scientists from around globe caution climate change 'accelerating faster than most scientists expected'
3 Terrorists 'Neutralized' In SE Turkey 46 minutes ago...
 Air backed operation was held by gendarmerie forces in Diyarbakir province, says Interior Ministry of Turkey.
Austria's Embassy In Ankara Marks National Day 1 minutes ago...
 Ambassador Johannes Wimmer hosts reception in capital Ankara.

 
      Top News
UPDATE- Turkey, Russia Hold Second Joint Patrols In N.Syria UPDATE- Turkey, Russia Hold Second Joint Patrols In N.Syria
Istanbul To Become 'Cruise Hub' With Yenikapi Project Istanbul To Become 'Cruise Hub' With Yenikapi Project
African Nations Race To Silence Guns By 2020 African Nations Race To Silence Guns By 2020
Crisis Looms In South Sudan: Experts Crisis Looms In South Sudan: Experts
Turkey Seeks 37 With Warrants For Suspected FETO Ties Turkey Seeks 37 With Warrants For Suspected FETO Ties
Turkic Council Cities Favorite Stop For Global Mediation Turkic Council Cities Favorite Stop For Global Mediation
Unrest Causes 'Great Economic Damage': Iraqi PM Unrest Causes 'Great Economic Damage': Iraqi PM
Karsiyaka Remains Unbeaten In Turkish Basketball League Karsiyaka Remains Unbeaten In Turkish Basketball League
Turkish Delegation In S. Africa For Interparty Dialogue Turkish Delegation In S. Africa For Interparty Dialogue
Bearing Down On Turkey Is A Misunderstanding: US Expert Bearing Down On Turkey Is A Misunderstanding: US Expert